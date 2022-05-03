Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DH opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

