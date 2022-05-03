Delcath Systems (DCTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.24. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCTH. StockNews.com began coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In other Delcath Systems news, COO John Purpura bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 14,100 shares of company stock worth $91,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.