Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 91,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKL shares. StockNews.com cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of DKL stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.44.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. The company had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

