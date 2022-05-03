Delek US (NYSE:DK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE DK traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. 13,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,247. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Get Delek US alerts:

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $223,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 115,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Delek US by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Delek US by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Delek US by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Delek US by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.