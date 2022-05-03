Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Joanne D. Smith Sells 9,024 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,627.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DAL opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 53.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $979,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

