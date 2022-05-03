Derwent London’s (DLN) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($34.98) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,600 ($44.97) to GBX 4,200 ($52.47) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.22) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.60) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,667 ($33.32) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,513.89 ($43.90).

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,012 ($37.63) on Friday. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,797 ($34.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,850 ($48.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,123.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,285.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47.

In other Derwent London news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($38.60), for a total value of £20,888.40 ($26,094.19).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

