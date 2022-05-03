Desjardins Comments on Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PBH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$144.00.

Shares of PBH opened at C$104.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$120.13. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$100.41 and a twelve month high of C$137.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.55%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

