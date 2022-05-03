Desjardins Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$48.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 598. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.