Desktop Metal (DM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Desktop Metal to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Desktop Metal has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 213.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. On average, analysts expect Desktop Metal to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DM stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.

In other news, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 128,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DM. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 26.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 32,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 53.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 183,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

DM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

