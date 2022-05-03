Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.37) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.37) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 342.63 ($4.28).

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 228.60 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 231.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 191.90 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 334 ($4.17).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

