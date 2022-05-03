Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £115 ($143.66) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($149.91) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($124.92) to £120 ($149.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.82) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a £105 ($131.17) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £104.75 ($130.85).

Shares of LON AZN opened at £105.54 ($131.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1,675.24. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 7,556 ($94.39) and a 1-year high of £110 ($137.41). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,866.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,075.91.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

