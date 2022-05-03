Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Target Price to $265.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.34.

Shares of LH opened at $243.01 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $232.01 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

