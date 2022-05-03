Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.70 ($6.00) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.14. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 64.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

