Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.37) to €26.50 ($27.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.09 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.6704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

