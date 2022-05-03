Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

NYSE:DVN opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.60. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $65.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 44,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

