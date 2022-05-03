DHT (DHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect DHT to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DHT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. 43,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,434. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $976.98 million, a P/E ratio of -71.00 and a beta of -0.32. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 79,207 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DHT by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DHT by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 68,571 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

