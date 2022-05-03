Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 67.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Diamondback Energy has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $23.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 24.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 469,591 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,645,000 after acquiring an additional 220,272 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

