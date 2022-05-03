Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

FANG stock opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 469,591 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,645,000 after buying an additional 220,272 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

