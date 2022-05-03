DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Short Interest Up 22.1% in April

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,120,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 44,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company.

Shares of DIDI stock traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 2.02. 505,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,230,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.06. DiDi Global has a 52-week low of 1.65 and a 52-week high of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 231.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,707,813 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,814 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the first quarter valued at about $8,487,000. Pariax LLC increased its holdings in DiDi Global by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

