DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Short Interest Up 22.1% in April

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,120,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 44,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company.
Shares of DIDI stock traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 2.02. 505,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,230,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.06. DiDi Global has a 52-week low of 1.65 and a 52-week high of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.82.
DiDi Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.
