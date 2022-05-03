Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

NYSE:DBD opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.