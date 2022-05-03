Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DBD stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $323.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

