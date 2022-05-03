Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $141.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $9,734,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

