Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Short Interest Update

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:DWACW opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $79.22.

Get Digital World Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWACW. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,016,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, SaaS, fintech, or financial services sector in the Americas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.