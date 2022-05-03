Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.53.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE DFS traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $112.79. 5,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,706. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

