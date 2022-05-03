DocGo (DCGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.
Shares of DCGO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.99. 1,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,262. DocGo has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DCGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.
About DocGo (Get Rating)
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
