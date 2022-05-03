DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Cut to Underperform at Wedbush

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 30.09% from the stock’s current price.

DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.23 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.84.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $48,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

