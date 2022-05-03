Doma (DOMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Doma to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million. On average, analysts expect Doma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.19. Doma has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $10.02.
In other Doma news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Doma by 429.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 128,635 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Doma by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 78,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $509,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Doma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Doma by 513.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 56,086 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Doma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
