DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million. On average, analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 13.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About DoubleDown Interactive (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.