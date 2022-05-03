DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DSL stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after buying an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

