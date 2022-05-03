DoubleVerify (DV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect DoubleVerify to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DoubleVerify to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.39. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $604,266.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $994,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,155 shares of company stock worth $3,422,826 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

