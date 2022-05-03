Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics updated its FY22 guidance to $1.25-2.15 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $713.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $46.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.55%.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $368,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $139,618.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 850,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

