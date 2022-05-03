Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.30 million.

PLOW stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $713.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 88.55%.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $368,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $40,291.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.