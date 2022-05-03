DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOYU. Citigroup decreased their price target on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.97. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 44.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 275,072 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 11.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 445,588 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 824.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 942,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 840,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 310.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 589,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 446,160 shares in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

