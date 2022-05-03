Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in April

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 660.0 days.

Dowa stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. Dowa has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.02.

Get Dowa alerts:

About Dowa (Get Rating)

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.