Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.77.

DOCS stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. Doximity has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $107.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the first quarter worth $2,101,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 460.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the first quarter worth $402,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the first quarter worth $365,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Doximity by 35.3% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 79,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

