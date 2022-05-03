Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,150 at Royal Bank of Canada

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 925 ($11.56) to GBX 1,150 ($14.37) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.59% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 766.57 ($9.58).
Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 806.50 ($10.07) on Friday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.80 ($4.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.57). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 748.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 638.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78. The stock has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.91.
Drax Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
