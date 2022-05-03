Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,150 at Royal Bank of Canada

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 925 ($11.56) to GBX 1,150 ($14.37) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 766.57 ($9.58).

Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 806.50 ($10.07) on Friday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.80 ($4.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.57). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 748.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 638.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78. The stock has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.91.

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($9.63), for a total value of £164,084.22 ($204,977.16).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

