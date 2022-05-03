Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Update

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 272,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 130.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DREUF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

