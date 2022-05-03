Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRQ. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DRQ stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,211. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.19. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $83.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,264 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after purchasing an additional 130,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,392,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,172,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 568,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 52,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,449 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

