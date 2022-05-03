DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $146.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.64.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $128.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 35.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

