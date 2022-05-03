Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Short Interest Update

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ DUNE opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Dune Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

