Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 295.90 ($3.70) on Tuesday. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 256 ($3.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 340.67 ($4.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of £438.72 million and a PE ratio of 4.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 293.50.
