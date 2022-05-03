Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.49) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s current price.
DNLM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($22.17) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($21.36) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.86) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.49) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,662.14 ($20.76).
DNLM stock opened at GBX 981.50 ($12.26) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 954.50 ($11.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,599 ($19.98). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,084.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,248.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26.
About Dunelm Group (Get Rating)
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
