DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.

DD stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 44,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $8,671,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,789,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,331,000 after purchasing an additional 77,836 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,080,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 973,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

