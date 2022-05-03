DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3-13.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.42 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.
DD opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.59.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
