DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3-13.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.42 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

DD opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

