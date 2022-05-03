DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

