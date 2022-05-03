DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.
NYSE DD traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 49,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,712. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.
DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
