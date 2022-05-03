DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.02. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. Cowen reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.14. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 105.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

