Dyke Litz H. Van Acquires 1,000 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) CEO Dyke Litz H. Van purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,074 shares in the company, valued at $481,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CARE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. 1,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $407.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.83. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.
CARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
Carter Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.