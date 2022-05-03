Dyke Litz H. Van Acquires 1,000 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) CEO Dyke Litz H. Van purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,074 shares in the company, valued at $481,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. 1,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $407.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.83. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

CARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

