Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of DYN opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.
In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DYN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
