Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DYN opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 818.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DYN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

