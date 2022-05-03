DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DZS had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. DZS has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on DZSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in DZS in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 127.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DZS by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DZS during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

